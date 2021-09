Zimbabwe artist turns old Mugabe-era banknotes into paintings

If anyone doesn't need reminding that banknotes are just worthless pieces of paper, it is Zimbabweans: over a decade ago, they watched as hyperinflation obliterated their currency and led to the printing of a 100 trillion Zimbabwean dollar note. Most bills ended up in the trash, but Zimbabwean visual artist Prudence Chimutuwah has found value in the unloved old bank notes -- by using them to make art.