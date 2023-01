videoDetails

Zomato CEO turns delivery agent, Netizens go gaga over his gesture | Zee News English

| Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 04:26 PM IST

After two years of subdued new year celebrations due to the Covid pandemic, the country welcomed 2023 with great gusto. Food aggregators like Zomato saw a huge surge in orders on New Year’s Eve. Due to heavy rush, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goel himself decided to deliver orders.