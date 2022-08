Commonwealth Games 2022: Weightlifting -- Achinta Sheuli wins gold in men's 73kg final

India has got another success in the Commonwealth Games. Achinta Sheuli has won gold for India in the men's 73 kg final in weightlifting.

| Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 11:39 AM IST

India has got another success in the Commonwealth Games. Achinta Sheuli has won gold for India in the men's 73 kg final in weightlifting.