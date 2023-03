videoDetails

IPL 2023: Can GT retain their IPL title in 2023?

| Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 07:26 PM IST

Gujarat Titans have achieved the ultimate glory of winning the IPL title last year. Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans will now aim to replicate all the right moves they made to lift the trophy. GT was the best team in IPL 2022 for not just lifting the trophy but for executing a perfectly-planned campaign.