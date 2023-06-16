NewsVideos
PCB Chief Najam Sethi Praises Jay Shah For Accepting 'Hybrid Model' For Asia Cup | BCCI

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 08:56 PM IST
The dates for the Asia Cup 2023 were announced on June 15 (Thursday). This time the Asia Cup will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka under the ‘Hybrid Model’. Four matches will be played in Pakistan and 9 matches on Sri Lankan soil.

