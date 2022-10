T20 World Cup Daily Warp-Up: Rain hands Ireland historic win to ICC's poor mangement

| Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 08:17 PM IST

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is like a Bollywood script of a suspense thriller movie. After witnessing a once in a lifetime game between India and Pakistan, cricket fans around the world were served with the 5th upset of the tournament on Wednesday as Ireland defeated England by 5 runs and some help from the rain.