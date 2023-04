videoDetails

Watch Video: Rapid batsman Rishabh Pant returns to the field!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 08:32 PM IST

The match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans has started today at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. In such a situation, today the fast batsman Rishabh Pant has returned to the field after the accident. Watch video.