WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt Passed Away Passes Away At 36, Triple H Announces On Twitter

|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, passed away at age 36. WWE extends condolences to his family, friends, and fans.
