17 UNRWA employees killed in Israeli attack in Gaza

|Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 02:54 PM IST
Israel War Latest Update: Even on the 11th day of the war, Israeli attacks are not stopping. Meanwhile, about 17 UNRWA employees have been killed in Gaza.
