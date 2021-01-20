20 Indian-Americans selected for Biden's administration to rebuild America

US President- elect Joe Biden is set to be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on 20 January. While Kamala Harris would be sworn in as the Vice-President of the country. Long before he was declared President-elect in August, Joe Biden had promised that if he wins, he will rely on the Indian American diaspora for better governance. Biden has now nominated at least 20 Indian-Americans including 13 women, to key positions in his administration. So, who are these individuals and what has been their history? Watch to know more.