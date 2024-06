videoDetails

3 bridges collapsed in Bihar in 7 days

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 25, 2024, 01:04 AM IST

Now let's go to Bihar and let me show you how powerful the system built on the foundation of corruption has become. 3 bridges have collapsed in Bihar in the last one week. First Araria, then Siwan, and now on Sunday an under construction bridge collapsed in Motihari also. The surprising thing is that the casting of this bridge was done on Sunday night itself, and after a few hours, you can see what condition the bridge was in.