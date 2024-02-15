trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721422
4 Indian dies under suspicious circumstances in America's California

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 08:16 AM IST
4 people of Indian origin died under suspicious circumstances in America's California. The dead bodies of the family members were found in their house in San Mateo city. The deceased have been identified as Anand Sujit Henry, his wife Alice Priyanka and their 4-year-old twin children. The deceased are said to be residents of Kerala. It is being claimed that the husband and wife died due to bullet injuries. A pistol was found in the bathroom of their house.

