trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674184
NewsVideos
videoDetails

American special forces reaches Israel, commandos to rescue hostages from Hamas's grip

|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 07:20 AM IST
Israel Vs Hamas Today: Today is the sixth day of the Israel-Hamas war. Meanwhile, there are many American citizens who are captured by Hamas. In this connection, the US Force team has reached Israel and will start the process of releasing the American hostages.
Follow Us

All Videos

'Operation Ajay' starts from today for return of Indians stranded in Israel
play icon1:21
'Operation Ajay' starts from today for return of Indians stranded in Israel
Ashwini Choubey comments on Bihar Train Accident
play icon10:30
Ashwini Choubey comments on Bihar Train Accident
North East Express Train derails in Bihar's Buxar
play icon10:50
North East Express Train derails in Bihar's Buxar
World Cup India vs Afghanistan Highlights: Shoaib Akhtar in fear before India-Pak match?
play icon44:20
World Cup India vs Afghanistan Highlights: Shoaib Akhtar in fear before India-Pak match?
Taal Thok Ke: Why 'mercy' on 'merciless' Hamas?
play icon42:32
Taal Thok Ke: Why 'mercy' on 'merciless' Hamas?

Trending Videos

'Operation Ajay' starts from today for return of Indians stranded in Israel
play icon1:21
'Operation Ajay' starts from today for return of Indians stranded in Israel
Ashwini Choubey comments on Bihar Train Accident
play icon10:30
Ashwini Choubey comments on Bihar Train Accident
North East Express Train derails in Bihar's Buxar
play icon10:50
North East Express Train derails in Bihar's Buxar
World Cup India vs Afghanistan Highlights: Shoaib Akhtar in fear before India-Pak match?
play icon44:20
World Cup India vs Afghanistan Highlights: Shoaib Akhtar in fear before India-Pak match?
Taal Thok Ke: Why 'mercy' on 'merciless' Hamas?
play icon42:32
Taal Thok Ke: Why 'mercy' on 'merciless' Hamas?
israel vs hamas today,israel vs palestine fighting,American special forces,american special forces reaches israel,americans stranded in israel,americans under hamas,israel hamas war updates,israel hamas war update today,Israel Hamas War,Israel Hamas War News Today,israel hamas conflict,Hamas,hamas attack israel,rocket attack,rocket attack on israel,Missile attack,missile attack scene israel,Netanyahu,israeli war coverage,israeli war day 6,Jaishankar,breaking,