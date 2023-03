videoDetails

Athens Zoo making fullest efforts to save tiger cub found in garbage

| Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 02:15 PM IST

Greek veterinarians are fighting to save a white tiger cub after being dumped. The cub was abandoned in a rubbish bin at an Athens Zoo. Reportedly, it is believed that the tiger cub is a victim of the illegal wildlife trade. The three-month old white tiger was found on February 28 under a garbage bin at Attica Zoological Park.