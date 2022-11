Azamgarh Viral Video: Pakistan Zindabad slogans raised in BSP procession, video went viral

| Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 09:44 AM IST

A shocking video has come to light from UP's Azamgarh. In this video, BSP workers can be seen sloganeering 'Pakistan Zindabad'. Bahujan Samaj Party party workers allegedly raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad with a flag in hand after the party meeting.