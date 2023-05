videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Russian army showed strength in 78th Victory Day Parade

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 09, 2023, 11:38 PM IST

Today is 78th Victory Day in Russia. During this, the Russian army presented its strength in front of the world. During the address at Russia's Victory Day Parade, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, 'There is a fight against international terrorism'. Listen to the full statement in this report.