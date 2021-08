Breaking News: Taliban prevent 140 Sikhs from coming to India, didn't allow to reach Kabul airport

The Taliban have barred 140 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus from traveling to India, who were to attend the 400th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, on August 29 at a gurdwara in Delhi's Mahavir Nagar. The development comes two days after the Taliban announced that they would not allow any Afghan nationals to leave the country.