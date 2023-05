videoDetails

Deshhit: The beggar turned out to be the 'flour' thief of Pakistan's Prime Minister!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 01, 2023, 07:38 PM IST

The whole world is watching the poor economic condition of Pakistan. Pakistan's Shahbaz government has been accused of a flour scam. The minister in the Shahbaz government has made this allegation.