Deshhit: The world is watching 'Heaven on Earth'... Pakistanis are crying!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 22, 2023, 10:04 PM IST

No international level meeting was held in Kashmir in the last three decades. The G-20 summit has started in Kashmir. Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and China have pulled out of the G-20 summit in Kashmir.