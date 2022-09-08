DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field

Yesterday in the Asia Cup, there was a match between Pakistan and Afghanistan on the ground of Sharjah. In this match, Pakistan won by one wicket in the last over. Pakistan won the match but lost its honour. During the match, Pakistani batsman Asif Ali raised his bat to hit Afghan bowler Farid Ahmed and for a moment it seemed as if Asif Ali would use the bat to hit Farid.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 11:44 PM IST

