NewsVideos

DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field

Yesterday in the Asia Cup, there was a match between Pakistan and Afghanistan on the ground of Sharjah. In this match, Pakistan won by one wicket in the last over. Pakistan won the match but lost its honour. During the match, Pakistani batsman Asif Ali raised his bat to hit Afghan bowler Farid Ahmed and for a moment it seemed as if Asif Ali would use the bat to hit Farid.

|Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 11:44 PM IST
Yesterday in the Asia Cup, there was a match between Pakistan and Afghanistan on the ground of Sharjah. In this match, Pakistan won by one wicket in the last over. Pakistan won the match but lost its honour. During the match, Pakistani batsman Asif Ali raised his bat to hit Afghan bowler Farid Ahmed and for a moment it seemed as if Asif Ali would use the bat to hit Farid.

All Videos

DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
11:47
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
16:44
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
11:8
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
Queen Elizabeth II dies at the age of 96
3:24
Queen Elizabeth II dies at the age of 96
PM Modi inaugurates Central Vista Avenue
30:7
PM Modi inaugurates Central Vista Avenue

Trending Videos

11:47
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
16:44
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
11:8
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
3:24
Queen Elizabeth II dies at the age of 96
30:7
PM Modi inaugurates Central Vista Avenue
DNA Video,Pakistan,Afghanistan vs Pakistan,pakistan vs afghanistan asia cup 2022,pakistan vs afghanistan highlights,afghanistan vs pakistan asia cup 2022,pakistan beat afghanistan,pakistan vs afghanistan t20,afghanistan vs pakistan asia cup,Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2022,pakistan vs afghanistan match,afghanistan pakistan fans fight,Naseem Shah,pak afghan fan fight,Asia Cup 2022,Asif Ali tiff,Afghanistan bowler Farid Ahmed,Asif Ali picks up bat to beat Farid Ahmed,