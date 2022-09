DNA: Funny DNA test of India's defeat

The way the Indian team has been out of the Asia Cup 2022 after losing to Sri Lanka is quite shocking. The loss to Sri Lanka was not so much disappointing as the performance of the Indian team disappointed the fans.

| Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 11:50 PM IST

