DNA: Imran's party on the verge of collapse

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
Imran's party is on the verge of collapse After the current situation in Pakistan, the question is arising that what will happen to Imran Khan and can PTI be banned?

