DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!

| Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 11:22 PM IST

Recession is such a word that people get scared when they hear it. Because due to recession, the progress of the economy of a country stops. And its effect is everywhere. Demand starts decreasing, production starts decreasing, employment opportunities are less, people lose their jobs. The IMF predicts that in 2023 there will be a recession in the world. But in this darkness of recession, India will be in the form of light.