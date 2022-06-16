NewsVideos

DNA: Rwanda -- Dumping ground for UK illegal immigrants

A special deal has been signed between the Government of Britain and the Government of Rwanda. Under this deal, Britain will give 1100 crore rupees to Rwanda and in return Rwanda will give shelter to illegal immigrants living in Britain.

|Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 01:12 AM IST
A special deal has been signed between the Government of Britain and the Government of Rwanda. Under this deal, Britain will give 1100 crore rupees to Rwanda and in return Rwanda will give shelter to illegal immigrants living in Britain.

All Videos

DNA: Why is inflation increasing in the world?
7:14
DNA: Why is inflation increasing in the world?
Who can become the President of India and how the person is elected
Who can become the President of India and how the person is elected
DNA: What changed after 2 years of Galwan clashes?
4:53
DNA: What changed after 2 years of Galwan clashes?
Deshhit: Congress leader Sheikh Hussain makes objectionable remarks against PM Modi
45:20
Deshhit: Congress leader Sheikh Hussain makes objectionable remarks against PM Modi
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 15, 2022
5:35
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 15, 2022

Trending Videos

7:14
DNA: Why is inflation increasing in the world?
Who can become the President of India and how the person is elected
4:53
DNA: What changed after 2 years of Galwan clashes?
45:20
Deshhit: Congress leader Sheikh Hussain makes objectionable remarks against PM Modi
5:35
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 15, 2022
DNA Video,Sudhir Chaudhary,illegal immigrants,uk amnesty for illegal immigrants 2022,Illegal immigrant,Migrants,immigrants,illegal,illegal migrants,uk immigrants 2022,uk immigration 2022for immigrants,Illegal immigration,is amnesty open for immigrants in uk 2022,illegal immigrants uk,immigrant,illegal immigrant story,amnesty for illegal immigrants,those employing illegal immigrants,illegal immigrant true story,illegal migrants in uk,Rawanda,Deport,deal,DNA,Sudhir Chaudhary,Hindi News,World,