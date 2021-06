DNA: What's the real meaning of the mantra 'Yog Se Sahyog Tak'?

To celebrate the 7th International Day of Yoga amid the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of yoga enthusiasts from across the world participated in this Day on Monday and performed various asanas keeping in mind the social distancing guidelines. The United Nations organized a virtual commemoration to mark the this day with the theme 'Yoga for Wellbeing'.