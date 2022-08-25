DNA: Why is China helpless in front of Taiwan?

If there is anything common in the war triangle between China, Taiwan and America, it is the semiconductor chip. Taiwan has nothing in terms of military strength in front of China and despite this China is not attacking Taiwan. This is because of the semiconductor chip being manufactured in Taiwan which is their super power against China and America.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 11:42 PM IST

If there is anything common in the war triangle between China, Taiwan and America, it is the semiconductor chip. Taiwan has nothing in terms of military strength in front of China and despite this China is not attacking Taiwan. This is because of the semiconductor chip being manufactured in Taiwan which is their super power against China and America.