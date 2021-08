DNA: Why was the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh vandalized in Lahore??

A new case of hatred towards symbols related to Indian history has come to light in Pakistan. The statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh has been demolished once again in Lahore. This act was done by a person associated with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) organization, who was caught by the people present around the time of the incident.