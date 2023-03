videoDetails

Europe's second warmest winter on record

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 05:42 PM IST

Europe is emerging from its second-warmest winter on record. According to the European union scientists, from December to February the average temperature in Europe was 1.4°celsius above the 1991-2020 average for the boreal winter season. @saroyahem brings you this report.