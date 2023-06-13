NewsVideos
videoDetails

Explained: Why PM Narendra Modi's first state visit to the United States is important?

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
On June 21, Modi will travel to the US on his first state visit at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. All eyes are on Modi’s high-profile visit to the US predicted by political analysts to be a “significant milestone” in the India US bilateral relationship. Here’s why all eyes are on Modi’s state visit to the US on June 21 to June 24

