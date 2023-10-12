trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674268
Former US President Donald Trump makes huge statement on Hamas Attack

Oct 12, 2023
Trump on Israel Hamas Conflict: Today is the sixth day of war between Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, the former President of America gave a big statement and said, 'Israel was not ready for the attack. Benjamin Netanyahu has been deeply hurt by this attack.
