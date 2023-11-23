trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691512
“Found It Possible…” EAM Jaishankar On Resuming E-visa Services For Canadians Amid Rift

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
Talking on India-Canada conflict External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on November 22 said that the E-Visa services for Canadians were resumed as the situation become more secure or relatively improved.
