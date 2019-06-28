close

G20 Summit: PM Modi holds bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump, discuss Iran, trade

World leaders gather in Japan on Friday for one of the most important G20 meetings in years, with a bruising US-China trade war, geopolitical tensions, and climate change on the agenda. The two-day summit in the city of Osaka will be dominated by trade issues, with all eyes on whether US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping can reach a truce in a dispute that has been hugely damaging for the world economy. But world leaders will also be seeking to tamp down tensions between Washington and Iran that have led to fears of a new conflict in the Middle East.

Jun 28, 2019, 08:16 AM IST

