Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Khalistani Terrorist, Threatens To Blow Indian Parliament

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has threatened to blow up the Indian Parliament on or before December 13, the anniversary of the 2001 attack, in response to the foiled assassination plot.
