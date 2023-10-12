trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674371
Hamas clarifies after Israel's accusation

Oct 12, 2023
Israel Hamas War Latest Update: Israeli army made a big claim regarding the brutality of Hamas. In which it was said that Hamas forces also beheaded children, after which Hamas clarified that they do not kill children.
Israel Hamas War Update: 56 countries entered Israel war!
Israel Hamas War Update: 56 countries entered Israel war!
Israel makes huge allegation on Hamas
Israel makes huge allegation on Hamas
Israel Palestine War: Iran knew Hamas would attack Israel
Israel Palestine War: Iran knew Hamas would attack Israel
Hamas Challenges Israel on 6th day of War
Hamas Challenges Israel on 6th day of War
Israel Palestine War Update: Joe Biden will stop the money given to Iran
Israel Palestine War Update: Joe Biden will stop the money given to Iran

