trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673985
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Hamas Military Chief's Father's Home Attacked, Brother Killed: Who Is Mohammed Deif?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 05:11 PM IST
On the 5th day of the Israel-Hamas war, the Israel Defence Forces on Wednesday claimed that it struck over 200 targets in the Al Furkan neighbourhood of the Gaza Strip and one of the targets was Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif's father's house
Follow Us

All Videos

Israel airstrikes on Islamic University in Gaza
play icon7:3
Israel airstrikes on Islamic University in Gaza
So far 2100 people have lost their lives in the Israeli war, such is the situation at ground zero.
play icon7:2
So far 2100 people have lost their lives in the Israeli war, such is the situation at ground zero.
Mastermind of Pathankot killed in Pakistan
play icon1:15
Mastermind of Pathankot killed in Pakistan
Israel Hamas Conflict: Big updates of Israel Hamas war so far
play icon6:0
Israel Hamas Conflict: Big updates of Israel Hamas war so far
Afghanistan Rocked By Another Earthquake With Magnitude Of 6.3 | Afghanistan Earthquake
play icon1:52
Afghanistan Rocked By Another Earthquake With Magnitude Of 6.3 | Afghanistan Earthquake

Trending Videos

Israel airstrikes on Islamic University in Gaza
play icon7:3
Israel airstrikes on Islamic University in Gaza
So far 2100 people have lost their lives in the Israeli war, such is the situation at ground zero.
play icon7:2
So far 2100 people have lost their lives in the Israeli war, such is the situation at ground zero.
Mastermind of Pathankot killed in Pakistan
play icon1:15
Mastermind of Pathankot killed in Pakistan
Israel Hamas Conflict: Big updates of Israel Hamas war so far
play icon6:0
Israel Hamas Conflict: Big updates of Israel Hamas war so far
Afghanistan Rocked By Another Earthquake With Magnitude Of 6.3 | Afghanistan Earthquake
play icon1:52
Afghanistan Rocked By Another Earthquake With Magnitude Of 6.3 | Afghanistan Earthquake