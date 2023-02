videoDetails

Horrible Bus Accident In Nagaland's Wokha District, 1 Dead And 13 Others

| Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 08:47 AM IST

A horrific bus accident has taken place in Wokha district of Nagaland. Polling staff and security forces were present in this bus. In this accident, 1 person have died and about 13 people are seriously injured. Know in detail how the accident took place.