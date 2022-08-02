NewsVideos

How China reacted to US Parliament speaker Nancy Pelosi's arrival in Taiwan?

US Parliament Speaker Nancy Pelosi has reached the capital Taipei for her visit to Taiwan. China has issued threat after her arrival in Taiwan. China has said that those who are playing with fire will have to pay the price.

|Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 09:50 PM IST
US Parliament Speaker Nancy Pelosi has reached the capital Taipei for her visit to Taiwan. China has issued threat after her arrival in Taiwan. China has said that those who are playing with fire will have to pay the price.

