India Gets Furious over Qatar court gives death sentence to 8 Indians

|Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 09:36 AM IST
Qatar 8 Navy Officer Death Penalty Updates: Eight former Indian Navy personnel were sentenced to death by a Qatar court on Thursday. All these eight Indian citizens are employees of Al Dahra Company who were detained last year in an alleged case of espionage. The allegations made by Qatari authorities against Indians have not been made public. India got angry on the decision of Qatar court and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said something like this
American soldiers conducted airstrike on Iran's proxy army
play icon0:44
American soldiers conducted airstrike on Iran's proxy army
Tower collapsed in Rocket Attack on Israel
play icon1:5
Tower collapsed in Rocket Attack on Israel
Israel attacks Gaza with Tanks after airstrikes
play icon1:53
Israel attacks Gaza with Tanks after airstrikes
Israel Hamas War: Hundreds of American soldiers have reached Israel
play icon3:54
Israel Hamas War: Hundreds of American soldiers have reached Israel
Know what is the glory of Sharad Purnima from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon4:7
Know what is the glory of Sharad Purnima from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin

