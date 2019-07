India, Pakistan 2nd meeting on Kartarpur Corridor to be held in Wagah today

India and Pakistan are going to hold second meeting on July 14 to discuss the draft agreement for finalizing the modalities of the Kartarpur corridor. The first meeting related technical issues was held on 14th March on Indian side at Attari this time meeting will be held on Pakistan side in Wagha. Kartarpur Corridor proposes to connect the Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in Gurdaspur and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan.