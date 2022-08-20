NewsVideos

India's role in Pitch Black Exercise is very important

The world is currently divided into two power centers. On one side are America and its allies. On the other hand, there are Russia and China. Both the camps are ready for maneuver. In such a situation, the role of India is very important.

|Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 08:32 PM IST
The world is currently divided into two power centers. On one side are America and its allies. On the other hand, there are Russia and China. Both the camps are ready for maneuver. In such a situation, the role of India is very important.

All Videos

Deshhit: Pakistan scared of India's 'Moscow plan'.
38:35
Deshhit: Pakistan scared of India's 'Moscow plan'.
Agenda India Ka: Mumbai's 26/11-like terrorist attack in Somalia
36:49
Agenda India Ka: Mumbai's 26/11-like terrorist attack in Somalia
Railway bridge collapses due to heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh
6:0
Railway bridge collapses due to heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh
Somalia: Al-Shabab Terrorists Attack Hotel In Mogadishu
1:12
Somalia: Al-Shabab Terrorists Attack Hotel In Mogadishu
Videos 2499513
9:49
Videos 2499513

Trending Videos

38:35
Deshhit: Pakistan scared of India's 'Moscow plan'.
36:49
Agenda India Ka: Mumbai's 26/11-like terrorist attack in Somalia
6:0
Railway bridge collapses due to heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh
1:12
Somalia: Al-Shabab Terrorists Attack Hotel In Mogadishu
9:49
Videos 2499513
Exercise Pitch Black,World War Practice,World War,pitch black exercise between which country,pitch black exercise upsc,exercise pitch black 2022 exercise pitch black 2022 dates,pitch-black meaning,exercise hamel 2022,raaf exercises 2022,Exercise Pitch Black,Pitch Black,Pitch Black exercise,pitch black 2022,Pitch black 2018,pitch black video,ex pitch black 2018,india pitch black 2018,pitch black 2018 india,