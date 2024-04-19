Advertisement
Israel attacks Iran's nuclear sites

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 19, 2024, 09:18 AM IST
Israel retaliated against Iran by firing missiles on Friday morning. According to Iranian media, an explosion has been heard in Isfahan city. Major attack has been done on Iran's nuclear facilities and also on the military bases of western Iran.

