Israel-Hamas conflict: Siren goes off in Tel Aviv amid explosion sounds

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Siren sounds went off in Israel’s Tel Aviv amid the sounds of explosions that were heard. On October 14, loud explosions were heard as rockets were intercepted over the skies of Tel Aviv. Civilians were seen panicking as they ran for shelter. Hamas launched an attack on Israel a few days ago that has led to many people getting killed and the war has been triggered by a long-standing grudge between both sides that is yet to be over.
