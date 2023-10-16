trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675931
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Israel-Hamas War | Kin of Israeli hostages in pain as they struggle to reunite with their loved ones

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
The ‘surprise’ rampage of Hamas terrorists into Israel has torn families apart. Israelis are searching for their displaced loved ones through social media and forums to track them. Kin of missing persons are seeking help from the Families of Hostages and Missing Persons Forum, a group that was brought into existence to provide support to those affected by the crisis.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israeli airstrikes hit Palestinian paramedics as they operate in the rubbles of Gaza
play icon3:22
Israeli airstrikes hit Palestinian paramedics as they operate in the rubbles of Gaza
13-year-old Gazan refuses to leave his feathered friend behind despite prevailing crisis
play icon3:24
13-year-old Gazan refuses to leave his feathered friend behind despite prevailing crisis
“Plans to go to Mars, Venus…” ISRO Chief S Somanath gives details on upcoming space missions
play icon2:18
“Plans to go to Mars, Venus…” ISRO Chief S Somanath gives details on upcoming space missions
“Positive thing…” Antony Blinken on giving assistance to Palestinians amid Israel-Hamas conflict
play icon2:49
“Positive thing…” Antony Blinken on giving assistance to Palestinians amid Israel-Hamas conflict
US sends second aircraft carrier to support Israel amid possibility ‘ground assault’ on Gaza
play icon3:15
US sends second aircraft carrier to support Israel amid possibility ‘ground assault’ on Gaza

Trending Videos

Israeli airstrikes hit Palestinian paramedics as they operate in the rubbles of Gaza
play icon3:22
Israeli airstrikes hit Palestinian paramedics as they operate in the rubbles of Gaza
13-year-old Gazan refuses to leave his feathered friend behind despite prevailing crisis
play icon3:24
13-year-old Gazan refuses to leave his feathered friend behind despite prevailing crisis
“Plans to go to Mars, Venus…” ISRO Chief S Somanath gives details on upcoming space missions
play icon2:18
“Plans to go to Mars, Venus…” ISRO Chief S Somanath gives details on upcoming space missions
“Positive thing…” Antony Blinken on giving assistance to Palestinians amid Israel-Hamas conflict
play icon2:49
“Positive thing…” Antony Blinken on giving assistance to Palestinians amid Israel-Hamas conflict
US sends second aircraft carrier to support Israel amid possibility ‘ground assault’ on Gaza
play icon3:15
US sends second aircraft carrier to support Israel amid possibility ‘ground assault’ on Gaza