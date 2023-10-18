trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676892
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Israel makes huge claim over Gaza Hospital Attack through video

|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 01:22 PM IST
Gaza Hospital Attack Video: It has been 12 days since the war between Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, the hospital in Gaza has been attacked. Many questions are being raised regarding this attack. In this connection, Israel has released a new video. In this video, Israel is making a big claim that 'the hospital in Gaza has been attacked by a rocket of Islamic Jihad'.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israel makes huge claim, 2 more commanders of Hamas shot dead
play icon10:30
Israel makes huge claim, 2 more commanders of Hamas shot dead
Know who is behind Hamas Hospital Attack
play icon10:35
Know who is behind Hamas Hospital Attack
Brazilian Football Legend Ronaldinho Attends Durga Puja Celebrations At Chetla Agrani Club
play icon1:29
Brazilian Football Legend Ronaldinho Attends Durga Puja Celebrations At Chetla Agrani Club
Vivek Agnihotri Tributes 'The Kashmir Files' National Award To All Genocides Victims
play icon7:17
Vivek Agnihotri Tributes 'The Kashmir Files' National Award To All Genocides Victims
Punjab Government launches huge campaign against drug addiction
play icon4:37
Punjab Government launches huge campaign against drug addiction

Trending Videos

Israel makes huge claim, 2 more commanders of Hamas shot dead
play icon10:30
Israel makes huge claim, 2 more commanders of Hamas shot dead
Know who is behind Hamas Hospital Attack
play icon10:35
Know who is behind Hamas Hospital Attack
Brazilian Football Legend Ronaldinho Attends Durga Puja Celebrations At Chetla Agrani Club
play icon1:29
Brazilian Football Legend Ronaldinho Attends Durga Puja Celebrations At Chetla Agrani Club
Vivek Agnihotri Tributes 'The Kashmir Files' National Award To All Genocides Victims
play icon7:17
Vivek Agnihotri Tributes 'The Kashmir Files' National Award To All Genocides Victims
Punjab Government launches huge campaign against drug addiction
play icon4:37
Punjab Government launches huge campaign against drug addiction
Gaza Hospital Attack Video,Gaza Hospital Attack,israel attack on gaza hospital,gaza hospital video,gaza hospital video viral,Israel-Hamas War,israel palestine conflict,Israel Hamas War,Israel Hamas War Update,Israel,israel vs hamas today,israel vs palestine fighting,Israel news,israeli war coverage,Hamas,hamas attack israel,rocket attack,missile attack scene israel,Missile,israel attack palestine,Palestine,Benjamin Netanyahu,israel hamas war day 12,Trending,