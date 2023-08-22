trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652134
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kabaddi Match In UK Sparks ‘Gang Violence’, People Running For Life Amidst Gun And Sword Fight

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
Kabaddi match in UK turned violent after two groups clash with guns and swords. Four people were seriously injured in this gang violence. The incident took place at the Derby Kabaddi ground in Elvaston Lane, Alvaston. The cause of the brawl is not yet known, but it is believed to be a dispute between the two “rival gangs”.
Follow Us

All Videos

Onion Price Rise: Politics of Maharashtra heats up on 'onion'!
play icon9:29
Onion Price Rise: Politics of Maharashtra heats up on 'onion'!
Big Update Chandrayaan-3 News: ISRO's big update on Chandrayaan!
play icon8:55
Big Update Chandrayaan-3 News: ISRO's big update on Chandrayaan!
When Chandrayaan-3 met Chandrayaan-2 on the Moon!
play icon5:24
When Chandrayaan-3 met Chandrayaan-2 on the Moon!
PM Modi’s Rakhi Sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh Makes ‘Rakhi’ For Him, Wishes For His Good Health
play icon3:30
PM Modi’s Rakhi Sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh Makes ‘Rakhi’ For Him, Wishes For His Good Health
Chandrayaan will land on the moon from ISRO's PLAN-B?
play icon6:19
Chandrayaan will land on the moon from ISRO's PLAN-B?

Trending Videos

Onion Price Rise: Politics of Maharashtra heats up on 'onion'!
play icon9:29
Onion Price Rise: Politics of Maharashtra heats up on 'onion'!
Big Update Chandrayaan-3 News: ISRO's big update on Chandrayaan!
play icon8:55
Big Update Chandrayaan-3 News: ISRO's big update on Chandrayaan!
When Chandrayaan-3 met Chandrayaan-2 on the Moon!
play icon5:24
When Chandrayaan-3 met Chandrayaan-2 on the Moon!
PM Modi’s Rakhi Sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh Makes ‘Rakhi’ For Him, Wishes For His Good Health
play icon3:30
PM Modi’s Rakhi Sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh Makes ‘Rakhi’ For Him, Wishes For His Good Health
Chandrayaan will land on the moon from ISRO's PLAN-B?
play icon6:19
Chandrayaan will land on the moon from ISRO's PLAN-B?