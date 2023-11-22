trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691003
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Know all about Hamas truce deal amid conflict with Israel

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Israel-Hamas War has reached its 47th day. Amid this, Hamas and Israel have agreed upon a dea lHamas is going to release 50 hostages. The Israeli cabinet has approved this agreement. Under the agreement, Netanyahu will release 150 to 300 Palestinian civilians. Whereas 50 Israeli citizens will be released from Hamas end. Qatar and Egypt have been considered as a mediator to bring the war at peace. But a surprising statement from Netanyahu has come to light. He said that the war will continue until the destruction of Hamas.
Follow Us

All Videos

Atishi Marlena submits supplementary report to Arvind Kejriwal in Chief Secretary Corruption Case
Play Icon0:49
Atishi Marlena submits supplementary report to Arvind Kejriwal in Chief Secretary Corruption Case
Know five big updates on Israel Hamas Conflict
Play Icon8:15
Know five big updates on Israel Hamas Conflict
Ravishankar Prasad makes huge statement on Rahul-Sonia
Play Icon7:6
Ravishankar Prasad makes huge statement on Rahul-Sonia
PM Modi attacks Ashok Gehlot during Rajasthan Rally in Dungarpur
Play Icon9:25
PM Modi attacks Ashok Gehlot during Rajasthan Rally in Dungarpur
Red Cross makes huge statement on Israel-Hamas Deal
Play Icon5:33
Red Cross makes huge statement on Israel-Hamas Deal

Trending Videos

Atishi Marlena submits supplementary report to Arvind Kejriwal in Chief Secretary Corruption Case
play icon0:49
Atishi Marlena submits supplementary report to Arvind Kejriwal in Chief Secretary Corruption Case
Know five big updates on Israel Hamas Conflict
play icon8:15
Know five big updates on Israel Hamas Conflict
Ravishankar Prasad makes huge statement on Rahul-Sonia
play icon7:6
Ravishankar Prasad makes huge statement on Rahul-Sonia
PM Modi attacks Ashok Gehlot during Rajasthan Rally in Dungarpur
play icon9:25
PM Modi attacks Ashok Gehlot during Rajasthan Rally in Dungarpur
Red Cross makes huge statement on Israel-Hamas Deal
play icon5:33
Red Cross makes huge statement on Israel-Hamas Deal
Israel Hamas War,Israel,Hamas,Israel war,hamas israel,hamas israel war,Israel Hamas War News Today,war in israel,Israel news,israel hamas war live,israel palestine war,Israel Hamas,israel hamas war day 47,Israel Hamas War Update,israel vs hamas,Israel Palestine,hamas attack israel,israel gaza war,israel palestine conflict,war,israel vs hamas today,hamas attacks israel,edge israel hamas war,israel hamas war 2023,israel hamas war updates,