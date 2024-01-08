trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707325
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu reaches China amid conflict with India

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
Follow Us
Maldives President Muizzu Arrives China: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has suddenly arrived in China amid the India-Maldives dispute. Many questions are being raised regarding the visit of Mohammad Muizzu. Actually, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had gone on a visit to Lakshadweep. When PM Modi shared some pictures regarding the visit, some ministers of Maldives got angry and made indecent remarks against PM Modi. Strict action has been taken against the ministers for spewing venom against India.

All Videos

ISIS terrorists makes huge revelation after arrest
Play Icon2:39
ISIS terrorists makes huge revelation after arrest
VIRAL VIDEO:
Play Icon1:15
VIRAL VIDEO: "Surfing at 80: Granddaughter Records Heartwarming Moment as Grandma Takes the Waves for the First Time
VIRAL VIDEO:
Play Icon0:15
VIRAL VIDEO: "Wet Pitch" Halts Play, Startles Batter - Internet Labels It a 'Flash Flood
High Commissioner of Maldives reached the Ministry of External Affairs
Play Icon5:21
High Commissioner of Maldives reached the Ministry of External Affairs
VIRAL VIDEO : Cab Driver Turns Uber Experience into Karaoke Extravaganza for Passengers
Play Icon0:16
VIRAL VIDEO : Cab Driver Turns Uber Experience into Karaoke Extravaganza for Passengers

Trending Videos

ISIS terrorists makes huge revelation after arrest
play icon2:39
ISIS terrorists makes huge revelation after arrest
VIRAL VIDEO:
play icon1:15
VIRAL VIDEO: "Surfing at 80: Granddaughter Records Heartwarming Moment as Grandma Takes the Waves for the First Time
VIRAL VIDEO:
play icon0:15
VIRAL VIDEO: "Wet Pitch" Halts Play, Startles Batter - Internet Labels It a 'Flash Flood
High Commissioner of Maldives reached the Ministry of External Affairs
play icon5:21
High Commissioner of Maldives reached the Ministry of External Affairs
VIRAL VIDEO : Cab Driver Turns Uber Experience into Karaoke Extravaganza for Passengers
play icon0:16
VIRAL VIDEO : Cab Driver Turns Uber Experience into Karaoke Extravaganza for Passengers
Maldives President Muizzu Arrives China,boycott maldives,muizzu in china,mohammad muizzu in china,Maldives,PM Modi,pm modi lakshadweep visit,Maldives Ministers On PM Modi Lakshadweep Visit:,malsha sharyf,malsha shareef maldives,Malsha Shareef,malsha shareef on pm modi,maldives controversy,maldives lakshadweep,maldives reaction on lakshadweep,boycott maldives reaction,Mariyam Shiuna,mariyam shiuna on modi,abdullah majid,Breaking News,Zee News,Hindi News,