trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650071
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pakistan Christians Attacked, 5 Churches In Vandalized After Christian Family Accused Of Blasphemy

|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 02:12 PM IST
At least five churches, along with some Christian buildings around it, were vandalized in Jaranwala in Pakistan's Faisalabad district following allegations of blasphemy against a Christian family.

All Videos

Why the destruction came in Himachal got 'DECODE'
play icon7:54
Why the destruction came in Himachal got 'DECODE'
Look at the devastation seen in the mandi of Himachal Pradesh
play icon3:24
Look at the devastation seen in the mandi of Himachal Pradesh
Watch: Ranveer Singh sings 'Brown Munde' at AP Dhillon's event
play icon0:19
Watch: Ranveer Singh sings 'Brown Munde' at AP Dhillon's event
India's First-Ever Visually Impaired Women's Cricket Team flies with Vistara Airlines
play icon0:46
India's First-Ever Visually Impaired Women's Cricket Team flies with Vistara Airlines
Crack in I.N.D.I.A...! Why didn't CM Nitish Kumar meet any leader in Delhi?
play icon0:53
Crack in I.N.D.I.A...! Why didn't CM Nitish Kumar meet any leader in Delhi?

Trending Videos

Why the destruction came in Himachal got 'DECODE'
play icon7:54
Why the destruction came in Himachal got 'DECODE'
Look at the devastation seen in the mandi of Himachal Pradesh
play icon3:24
Look at the devastation seen in the mandi of Himachal Pradesh
Watch: Ranveer Singh sings 'Brown Munde' at AP Dhillon's event
play icon0:19
Watch: Ranveer Singh sings 'Brown Munde' at AP Dhillon's event
India's First-Ever Visually Impaired Women's Cricket Team flies with Vistara Airlines
play icon0:46
India's First-Ever Visually Impaired Women's Cricket Team flies with Vistara Airlines
Crack in I.N.D.I.A...! Why didn't CM Nitish Kumar meet any leader in Delhi?
play icon0:53
Crack in I.N.D.I.A...! Why didn't CM Nitish Kumar meet any leader in Delhi?
Pakistan,Pakistan church attack,pakistan church fire,pakistan religious violence,pakistan church incident,pakistan mob church,Christianity,pakistan church attack today,pakistan mob destroys church,Afghanistan,stories,day in photos,jaranwala church incident,asia news,Iran news,Caught on Camera,US Election,Latest News,Top stories,Harris,Russia,jaranwala incident today,America,jaranwala news,russia ukraine,caught on video,jaranwala,Sport news,