Pakistan Connection behind death sentence to 8 Indians in Qatar?

|Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 08:44 AM IST
Qatar Indian Navy Officers: 8 Indians have been sentenced to death in Qatar. Pakistan connection is coming to the fore behind this. Many questions related to this are being raised on which it is being said that this is a Pakistani conspiracy against India.
