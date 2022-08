Pakistan has also reacted to the growing dispute between the US and China

Pakistan has also reacted to the growing dispute between the US and China over Taiwan. While directly supporting China, Pakistan has said that it supports the one-China policy.

| Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 01:16 PM IST

